Chai tea in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve chai tea
More about Monuts
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS
Monuts
1002 9th St, Durham
|Ginger Chai Tea Latte
|$5.00
Ginger and cardamom will hit you first, but those flavors mellow into a smooth creamy tangle of black tea, warming spices and maple syrup. Can be made iced or hot.
To help expedite the pickup process, we will begin making your drink when your food items are ready. Please be sure to arrive at your quoted pickup time to ensure that your drink is fresh.