Chopped salad in Durham

Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve chopped salad

Main pic

 

Vici Ristobar POS

1125 W NC 54 Suite 804 & 805, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vici's Famous Chopped Salad$12.00
Vici's Famous Chopped Salad$12.00
Chopped mixed greens, cucumber, olives, red onions, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, house balsamic vinaigrette
More about Vici Ristobar POS
Item pic

 

Old North Meats & Provisions

530 Foster Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Miso Honey Chopped Salad$10.50
Crunchy mix of Napa cabbage, cucumber, celery, radish, cilantro, scallions, sunflower and sesame seed crunch with a miso-honey vinaigrette. Great with fried chicken.
More about Old North Meats & Provisions
Picnic image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Picnic

1647 Cole Mill Rd., Durham

Avg 4.3 (1551 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHOPPED SALAD$9.00
mixed greens, roasted corn, goat cheese, cucumbers, tomato, and garlic lime dressing, topped with fried onions and chow chow.
More about Picnic
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

280 S Mangum St, Durham

Avg 4.2 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad$10.00
UPDATED - Chopped romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, bacon, red onions, boiled eggs, tossed in blue cheese dressing.
More about Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

