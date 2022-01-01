Chopped salad in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Vici Ristobar POS
Vici Ristobar POS
1125 W NC 54 Suite 804 & 805, Durham
|Vici's Famous Chopped Salad
|$12.00
|Vici's Famous Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Chopped mixed greens, cucumber, olives, red onions, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, house balsamic vinaigrette
More about Old North Meats & Provisions
Old North Meats & Provisions
530 Foster Street, Durham
|Miso Honey Chopped Salad
|$10.50
Crunchy mix of Napa cabbage, cucumber, celery, radish, cilantro, scallions, sunflower and sesame seed crunch with a miso-honey vinaigrette. Great with fried chicken.
More about Picnic
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Picnic
1647 Cole Mill Rd., Durham
|CHOPPED SALAD
|$9.00
mixed greens, roasted corn, goat cheese, cucumbers, tomato, and garlic lime dressing, topped with fried onions and chow chow.
More about Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
280 S Mangum St, Durham
|Chopped Salad
|$10.00
UPDATED - Chopped romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, bacon, red onions, boiled eggs, tossed in blue cheese dressing.