Steak salad in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve steak salad
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Nantucket Grill-Durham
5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham
|Fiesta Steak Salad
|$18.00
Tender pieces of marinated tenderloin filet served over a bed of mixed greens, cucumbers, red onions, carrots and tomatoes, tossed in ranch dressing and topped with banana peppers and feta cheese
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
280 S Mangum St, Durham
|Southwest Steak Salad
|$18.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled corn, diced tomatoes, black beans, diced onions, pepperjack cheese, avocado, and tortillas strips topped with house marinated steak. Served with ranch dressing.
TAPAS
Juju Durham
737 9th St,Ste 210, Durham
|L Hanger Steak Salad
|$18.00
Lemon grass, carrot, daikon, cucumber, cilantro, peanuts, GF
SALADS
Guasaca
2200 W Main St suite A-100, Durham
|~ Steak Bowl / Salad
|$11.50
Best Grilled Steak over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl