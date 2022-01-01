Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Durham

Go
Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve steak salad

Nantucket Grill-Durham image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill-Durham

5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham

Avg 4.4 (1475 reviews)
Takeout
Fiesta Steak Salad$18.00
Tender pieces of marinated tenderloin filet served over a bed of mixed greens, cucumbers, red onions, carrots and tomatoes, tossed in ranch dressing and topped with banana peppers and feta cheese
More about Nantucket Grill-Durham
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

280 S Mangum St, Durham

Avg 4.2 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Steak Salad$18.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled corn, diced tomatoes, black beans, diced onions, pepperjack cheese, avocado, and tortillas strips topped with house marinated steak. Served with ranch dressing.
More about Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
Juju Durham image

TAPAS

Juju Durham

737 9th St,Ste 210, Durham

Avg 4.6 (3010 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
L Hanger Steak Salad$18.00
Lemon grass, carrot, daikon, cucumber, cilantro, peanuts, GF
More about Juju Durham
Item pic

SALADS

Guasaca

2200 W Main St suite A-100, Durham

Avg 4.8 (2906 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
~ Steak Bowl / Salad$11.50
Best Grilled Steak over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
More about Guasaca
Cosmic Cantina image

 

Cosmic Cantina Durham

1920 Perry St, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
55.- Steak Deluxe Salad$17.23
lettuce, cheese, black beans, salsa, guac, sour cream
52.- Steak Salad$11.05
lettuce, cheese, black beans, salsa
More about Cosmic Cantina Durham

Browse other tasty dishes in Durham

Flan

Short Ribs

Nachos

Leche Cake

Hot Chocolate

Peanut Butter Cookies

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Durham to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston