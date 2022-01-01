Strawberry shortcake in Durham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Durham restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake

Nantucket Grill-Durham image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill-Durham

5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham

Avg 4.4 (1475 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Slice Strawberry Shortcake$5.25
Full Slice Strawberry Shortcake$9.50
More about Nantucket Grill-Durham
Everything Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Everything Bagels

530 Foster St, Durham

Avg 4.4 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Shortcake
Homemade vanilla cake whipped into cream cheese with hints of lemon, rosemary, and strawberries.
More about Everything Bagels
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Monuts

1002 9th St, Durham

Avg 4 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Shortcake Donut$3.00
Vanilla cake donut topped with strawberry glaze, vanilla buttercream, and a sweet NC-grown strawberry!
*Item contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. Donuts are fried in soybean oil. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
More about Monuts

