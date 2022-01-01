Strawberry shortcake in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
More about Nantucket Grill-Durham
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Nantucket Grill-Durham
5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham
|1/2 Slice Strawberry Shortcake
|$5.25
|Full Slice Strawberry Shortcake
|$9.50
More about Everything Bagels
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Everything Bagels
530 Foster St, Durham
|Strawberry Shortcake
Homemade vanilla cake whipped into cream cheese with hints of lemon, rosemary, and strawberries.
More about Monuts
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS
Monuts
1002 9th St, Durham
|Strawberry Shortcake Donut
|$3.00
Vanilla cake donut topped with strawberry glaze, vanilla buttercream, and a sweet NC-grown strawberry!
*Item contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. Donuts are fried in soybean oil. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.