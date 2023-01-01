Street tacos in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve street tacos
More about KoKyu
KoKyu
245 East NC-54 Ste 105, Durham
|Cheesy Brisket Street Tacos
|$14.75
Smoked Brisket Burnt Ends, Crispy Cheesy Corn Tortillas, Smashed Avocado, Tako Sauce, Fresh Chile, Onion & Cilantro Mix
More about Toshiba HQ - Corporate Dining - 3901 S Miami Blvd
Toshiba HQ - Corporate Dining - 3901 S Miami Blvd
3901 S Miami Blvd, Durham
|TUESDAY - Venezuelan Roasted Chicken
|$7.49
Oven Roasted Chicken marinated in spices for several hours and cooked slowly to keep it juicy. Served with Mashed Potatoes.
|TUESDAY street vegi tacos
|$7.49
Curry Chickpeas, White Rice and Salad