Spinach salad in Durham

Durham restaurants
Durham restaurants that serve spinach salad

Nantucket Grill-Durham image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill-Durham

5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham

Avg 4.4 (1475 reviews)
Takeout
Pecan Spinach Salad$12.00
Fresh Spinach, chopped sweet pecans, strawberries, blue cheese crumbles, avocado and red onion tossed in a citrus-Dijon dressing
More about Nantucket Grill-Durham
Item pic

 

Marco's 530

530 Foster Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Salad$12.00
Cranberries, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Feta, Pecans, Boiled Egg and Balsalmic Dressing on a Bed of Spinach
More about Marco's 530
Item pic

 

Makus Empanadas

1125 W Nc Hwy 54, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Salad$1.95
Baby spinach, walnuts, dried cranberries, raspberry vinaigrette
More about Makus Empanadas
Hope Valley Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Hope Valley Diner

3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114, Durham

Avg 3.4 (180 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$9.99
Fresh spinach, red onions, mushrooms, hard-boiled egg, and crutons, served with your choice of dressing
More about Hope Valley Diner
Item pic

 

PRESS Coffee, Crepes, and Cocktails

359 Blackwell Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Strawberry Spinach Salad$12.00
fresh spinach mix with strawberries, red onion, avocado, feta cheese, pumpkin seeds & toasted almonds. dressed with balsamic vinaigrette.
More about PRESS Coffee, Crepes, and Cocktails

