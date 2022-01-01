Spinach salad in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve spinach salad
Nantucket Grill-Durham
5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham
|Pecan Spinach Salad
|$12.00
Fresh Spinach, chopped sweet pecans, strawberries, blue cheese crumbles, avocado and red onion tossed in a citrus-Dijon dressing
Marco's 530
530 Foster Street, Durham
|Spinach Salad
|$12.00
Cranberries, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Feta, Pecans, Boiled Egg and Balsalmic Dressing on a Bed of Spinach
Makus Empanadas
1125 W Nc Hwy 54, Durham
|Spinach Salad
|$1.95
Baby spinach, walnuts, dried cranberries, raspberry vinaigrette
Hope Valley Diner
3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114, Durham
|Spinach Salad
|$9.99
Fresh spinach, red onions, mushrooms, hard-boiled egg, and crutons, served with your choice of dressing