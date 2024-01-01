Crispy chicken in East Hampton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

East Hampton restaurants
Toast

East Hampton restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Rossini’s Restaurant & Pizza image

 

Rossinis Italian Restaurant & Pizza

62 West High St., East Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap w/ Fries$11.99
Crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing & Parmesan cheese in a wrap, served with fries
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap w/ Fries$11.99
Crispy Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce
w/ lettuce, tomato, & Blue cheese dressing in a wrap, served with fries
Crispy Chicken Salad$12.99
More about Rossinis Italian Restaurant & Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Pizza on Main/Mateo's Tacos - 87 Main Street

87 Main Street, East Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken grinder
Crispy chicken tender grinder, choose your toppings
More about Pizza on Main/Mateo's Tacos - 87 Main Street

