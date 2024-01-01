Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in East Hampton

Go
East Hampton restaurants
Toast

East Hampton restaurants that serve tacos

Rossini’s Restaurant & Pizza image

 

Rossinis Italian Restaurant & Pizza

62 West High St., East Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NEW! Mexican Taco Salad - Entrée$15.99
Seasoned Mexican style ground beef or chicken served on a bed of mixed greens, chopped tomatoes, red onions, cheddar jack cheese, topped with tortilla chips, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with your choice of dressing
NEW! Mexican Taco Pizza$0.00
Cinco de Mayo Special! Seasoned Mexican style ground beef, cheddar jack cheese, red onions, black olives, topped with chopped lettuce and tomato and sour cream and tortilla chips
NEW! Mexican Taco Platter - Entrée$19.99
Your choice of Mexican style ground beef or chicken soft shell tacos, with lettuce, tomato, onions, homemade guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo, served with seasoned Mexican white beans and yellow rice, includes your choice of a side salad or soup of the day
More about Rossinis Italian Restaurant & Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Pizza on Main/Mateo's Tacos - 87 Main Street

87 Main Street, East Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
3 PACK BYO single meat Taco TO GO$13.99
Pick 1 single protein and taco toppings for the 3 tacos, all tacos are made the same on the platter. Served with a side of your choice of rice and beans. 13.99
Your choice (1) of proteins: Gringo Taco meat, Sofrito Chicken, Pork Carnita +1, Barbacoa beef +1
Your choice (2) of rice & Beans: Mexican Yellow rice, Cilantro lime rice, Cumin Stewed Black Beans (on side with Tacos)
Your choice (1) of cheese: Cotija, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Mozzarella
Your choice (5) of Toppings: Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Roasted Corn, Pickled red onions, Jalapeno, Mexican slaw, Queso, Guacamole +1.99, Sour cream, House Salsa, Sofrito salsa, Pineapple mango salsa, Corn Salsa, Candied Jalapenos
3 PACK Birria Taco TO GO$20.99
Classic birria taco with the tortilla dipped in our birria sauce and grilled with Monterey jack cheese, carne de birria and garnished with cotija cheese, red onion and cilantro.
3 PACK Goon City Gringo Tacos TO GO$12.99
3 Hard shell yellow corn tortillas, Gringo taco meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce, Tomato & salsa.
More about Pizza on Main/Mateo's Tacos - 87 Main Street

Browse other tasty dishes in East Hampton

Garlic Bread

Clams

Cheesecake

Chef Salad

Garden Salad

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Antipasto Salad

Map

More near East Hampton to explore

Middletown

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Marlborough

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Middlefield

No reviews yet

Cromwell

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1267 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (365 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (728 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (877 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (428 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston