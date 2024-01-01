Tacos in East Hampton
East Hampton restaurants that serve tacos
More about Rossinis Italian Restaurant & Pizza
Rossinis Italian Restaurant & Pizza
62 West High St., East Hampton
|NEW! Mexican Taco Salad - Entrée
|$15.99
Seasoned Mexican style ground beef or chicken served on a bed of mixed greens, chopped tomatoes, red onions, cheddar jack cheese, topped with tortilla chips, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with your choice of dressing
|NEW! Mexican Taco Pizza
|$0.00
Cinco de Mayo Special! Seasoned Mexican style ground beef, cheddar jack cheese, red onions, black olives, topped with chopped lettuce and tomato and sour cream and tortilla chips
|NEW! Mexican Taco Platter - Entrée
|$19.99
Your choice of Mexican style ground beef or chicken soft shell tacos, with lettuce, tomato, onions, homemade guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo, served with seasoned Mexican white beans and yellow rice, includes your choice of a side salad or soup of the day
More about Pizza on Main/Mateo's Tacos - 87 Main Street
Pizza on Main/Mateo's Tacos - 87 Main Street
87 Main Street, East Hampton
|3 PACK BYO single meat Taco TO GO
|$13.99
Pick 1 single protein and taco toppings for the 3 tacos, all tacos are made the same on the platter. Served with a side of your choice of rice and beans. 13.99
Your choice (1) of proteins: Gringo Taco meat, Sofrito Chicken, Pork Carnita +1, Barbacoa beef +1
Your choice (2) of rice & Beans: Mexican Yellow rice, Cilantro lime rice, Cumin Stewed Black Beans (on side with Tacos)
Your choice (1) of cheese: Cotija, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Mozzarella
Your choice (5) of Toppings: Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Roasted Corn, Pickled red onions, Jalapeno, Mexican slaw, Queso, Guacamole +1.99, Sour cream, House Salsa, Sofrito salsa, Pineapple mango salsa, Corn Salsa, Candied Jalapenos
|3 PACK Birria Taco TO GO
|$20.99
Classic birria taco with the tortilla dipped in our birria sauce and grilled with Monterey jack cheese, carne de birria and garnished with cotija cheese, red onion and cilantro.
|3 PACK Goon City Gringo Tacos TO GO
|$12.99
3 Hard shell yellow corn tortillas, Gringo taco meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce, Tomato & salsa.