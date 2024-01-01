Tacos in East Hampton

Pick 1 single protein and taco toppings for the 3 tacos, all tacos are made the same on the platter. Served with a side of your choice of rice and beans. 13.99

Your choice (1) of proteins: Gringo Taco meat, Sofrito Chicken, Pork Carnita +1, Barbacoa beef +1

Your choice (2) of rice & Beans: Mexican Yellow rice, Cilantro lime rice, Cumin Stewed Black Beans (on side with Tacos)

Your choice (1) of cheese: Cotija, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Mozzarella

Your choice (5) of Toppings: Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Roasted Corn, Pickled red onions, Jalapeno, Mexican slaw, Queso, Guacamole +1.99, Sour cream, House Salsa, Sofrito salsa, Pineapple mango salsa, Corn Salsa, Candied Jalapenos

