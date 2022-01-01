Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken marsala in
Easton
/
Easton
/
Chicken Marsala
Easton restaurants that serve chicken marsala
Stoke Coal Fire Pizza
1 Lehns Court, Easton
No reviews yet
Marsala Chicken
$20.95
More about Stoke Coal Fire Pizza
Colonial Pizza & Spaghetti House - 136 Spring Garden ST
136 Spring Garden ST, Easton
No reviews yet
CHICKEN MARSALA
$18.95
SAUTEED CHICKEN, MUSHROOMS, MARSALA, PENNE
More about Colonial Pizza & Spaghetti House - 136 Spring Garden ST
Browse other tasty dishes in Easton
Huevos Rancheros
Omelettes
Gumbo
Carne Asada
Caesar Salad
Cannolis
Avocado Toast
Bacon Cheeseburgers
More near Easton to explore
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(59 restaurants)
Bethlehem
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Emmaus
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Nazareth
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Quakertown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Hellertown
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Clinton
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Milford
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(59 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(573 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(465 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(590 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(351 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(242 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston