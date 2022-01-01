Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken marsala in Easton

Go
Easton restaurants
Toast

Easton restaurants that serve chicken marsala

Banner pic

 

Stoke Coal Fire Pizza

1 Lehns Court, Easton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Marsala Chicken$20.95
More about Stoke Coal Fire Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Colonial Pizza & Spaghetti House - 136 Spring Garden ST

136 Spring Garden ST, Easton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN MARSALA$18.95
SAUTEED CHICKEN, MUSHROOMS, MARSALA, PENNE
More about Colonial Pizza & Spaghetti House - 136 Spring Garden ST

Browse other tasty dishes in Easton

Huevos Rancheros

Omelettes

Gumbo

Carne Asada

Caesar Salad

Cannolis

Avocado Toast

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Easton to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (59 restaurants)

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Milford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (59 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (573 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (465 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (590 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (242 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston