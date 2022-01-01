Pies in Edgewater

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pizza Club image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pizza Club

725 River Rd, Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (4587 reviews)
Takeout
#5 - Large Plain Pie, 12 Buffalo Wings, 2 Lt Soda$31.95
More about Pizza Club
Item pic

 

Gigi and Mario

86 The Promenade, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Amatriciana Pie$17.00
tomato, mozarella, scallions, sausage, fresh chilles
Funghi e Salsiccia Pie$16.00
mozzarella, wild mushroom trifolati, sausage, kalamata olives, thyme
Pepperoni pie$16.00
tomato, mozzarella, pepperoni, oregano
More about Gigi and Mario
Item pic

 

Taverna Veranda

725 River Road, Edgewater

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPINACH PIE$14.00
baby spinach, swiss chard, parsley, feta, in filo dough
More about Taverna Veranda

