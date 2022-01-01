Paninis in Elgin
Burnt Toast Elgin
2492 N Randall Rd, Elgin
|All Veggie Panini
|$12.99
|Club Panini
|$14.99
|Chicken & Bacon Panini
|$14.99
Chicago Street Pour House
1350 East Chicago Street, Elgin
|POUR HOUSE CUBANO PANINI
|$12.89
Slices of ham, braised pork and Swiss cheese, topped with mayo, mustard, housemade pickles, piled on sourdough bread, toasted in our panini press
|BBQ PORK PANINI
|$11.99
Our slow-braised bbq pork with cheddar cheese, housemade pickles, coleslaw, on sourdough bread, toasted in our panini press
|CALIFORNIA CHICKEN CLUB PANINI
|$14.49
Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, sliced avocado, lettuce, bacon, on sourdough bread, toasted in our panini press