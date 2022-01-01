Reuben in Elk Grove
Elk Grove restaurants that serve reuben
More about 07 Beach Hut Deli
SALADS • SANDWICHES
07 Beach Hut Deli
7119 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove
|Righteous Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
More about West Coast Sourdough
West Coast Sourdough
7600 Elk Grove Blvd Suite#120, Elk grove
|#7 Reuben
Thinly sliced Corned Beef, with our House Sauce, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese served toasted on our freshly baked Sourdough bread. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
More about West Coast Sourdough
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
9257 Laguna Springs Dr Ste 110, Elk Grove
|#7 Reuben
Thinly sliced Corned Beef, with our House Sauce, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese served toasted on our freshly baked Sourdough bread. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!