Reuben in Elk Grove

Righteous Reuben image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

07 Beach Hut Deli

7119 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove

Avg 4.3 (2116 reviews)
Takeout
Righteous Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
More about 07 Beach Hut Deli
#7 Reuben image

 

West Coast Sourdough

7600 Elk Grove Blvd Suite#120, Elk grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#7 Reuben
Thinly sliced Corned Beef, with our House Sauce, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese served toasted on our freshly baked Sourdough bread. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
More about West Coast Sourdough
#7 Reuben image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

9257 Laguna Springs Dr Ste 110, Elk Grove

Avg 3 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#7 Reuben
Thinly sliced Corned Beef, with our House Sauce, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese served toasted on our freshly baked Sourdough bread. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
More about West Coast Sourdough
#7 Reuben image

 

West Coast Sourdough

5030 Laguna Boulevard, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#7 Reuben
Thinly sliced Corned Beef, with our House Sauce, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese served toasted on our freshly baked Sourdough bread. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
More about West Coast Sourdough

