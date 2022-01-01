Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Elkhorn

Go
Elkhorn restaurants
Toast

Elkhorn restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Sam & Louie's Italian Restaurant - Elkhorn

2949 N 204th St, Elkhorn

Avg 4.2 (224 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Chicken Salad$13.60
Spring mix lettuce with fresh broccoli, crisp red peppers, grilled chicken breast smothered in Thai sauce and topped with croutons.
Original Chicken Salad$13.60
Fresh spring mix lettuce with Roma tomatoes and topped with cheddar cheese and strips of seasoned grilled or crispy breaded chicken breast and croutons.
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.60
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Romano cheese, croutons and Caesar dressign topped with a grilled or crispy chicken breast.
More about Sam & Louie's Italian Restaurant - Elkhorn
Banner pic

 

The Grind. Coffeehouse

1013 S. 192nd Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Asian Sesame Chicken Salad$11.00
Organic spring mix, sliced grilled and sous vide chicken, shredded carrots, sliced almonds, cilantro, cranberries and Asian sesame dressing.
More about The Grind. Coffeehouse
Double Zero Pizzeria image

 

Double Zero Pizzeria

1405 s 204th st, Elkhorn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Salad 1/2 size$7.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$12.00
More about Double Zero Pizzeria
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout - Elkhorn

19020 Evans Street, Elkhorn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Letuce, hard-boiled egg, avocado,
bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon bits, green onion, tomato, chopped grilled chicken, breadstick.
MANDARIN CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
More about DJ's Dugout - Elkhorn
Shevy’s Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Shevy’s Sports Bar & Grill - 2607 N Main St

2607 N Main St, Elkhorn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.49
Grilled Chicken Breast on fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, omion, cucumber and Garlic toast
More about Shevy’s Sports Bar & Grill - 2607 N Main St

Browse other tasty dishes in Elkhorn

Cake

Quesadillas

Chicken Wraps

Pretzels

Nachos

Muffins

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Elkhorn to explore

West Omaha

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Elkhorn to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Panora

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (614 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston