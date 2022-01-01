Chicken salad in Elkhorn
Sam & Louie's Italian Restaurant - Elkhorn
2949 N 204th St, Elkhorn
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$13.60
Spring mix lettuce with fresh broccoli, crisp red peppers, grilled chicken breast smothered in Thai sauce and topped with croutons.
|Original Chicken Salad
|$13.60
Fresh spring mix lettuce with Roma tomatoes and topped with cheddar cheese and strips of seasoned grilled or crispy breaded chicken breast and croutons.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.60
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Romano cheese, croutons and Caesar dressign topped with a grilled or crispy chicken breast.
The Grind. Coffeehouse
1013 S. 192nd Street, Omaha
|Asian Sesame Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Organic spring mix, sliced grilled and sous vide chicken, shredded carrots, sliced almonds, cilantro, cranberries and Asian sesame dressing.
Double Zero Pizzeria
1405 s 204th st, Elkhorn
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.00
|Buffalo Chicken Salad 1/2 size
|$7.00
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
|$12.00
DJ's Dugout - Elkhorn
19020 Evans Street, Elkhorn
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.99
Letuce, hard-boiled egg, avocado,
bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon bits, green onion, tomato, chopped grilled chicken, breadstick.
|MANDARIN CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.99