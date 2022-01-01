Go
Ellicott Distilling Company

Distillery and Tavern

8090 Main Street

Popular Items

Wheat Vodka (750 ml)$20.00
Triple distilled, charcoal filtered and smooth. Perfect in a cocktail or all on its own.
Gin (750 ml)$24.00
Our gin is a classic style London Dry Gin, crisp with light citrus notes. Enjoy it on the rocks or with your favorite tonic.
Gift Box$10.00
Rye$28.00
Our first batch of Maryland Style Rye - smooth with spicy Rye notes.
Blueberry Liqueur (750 ml)$35.00
Just made with fresh blueberries. Sweet flavor with beautiful color ! Tastes as good as it looks. - 750 ml bottle
Rum (750 ml)$24.00
Our take on a classic caribbean recipe. Extra smooth with the rich full flavor of sugar cane.
Lemongrass Vodka (750 ml)$24.00
Our original vodka distilled with the light and fresh flavors of natural lemongrass. Best served neat, ice cold.
Bourbon$28.00
Our small batch Young Bourbon is distilled from premium locally sourced corn, barley, rye, & wheat. Excellent well-rounded taste for a young bourbon. Enjoy.
Location

8090 Main Street

Ellicott City MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

