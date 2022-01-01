Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Ellsworth

Ellsworth restaurants
Ellsworth restaurants that serve chef salad

Pats Pizza - Ellsworth image

 

Pats Pizza - Ellsworth

396 High St., Ellsworth

Chef Salad$12.25
Loaded Chef's Salad image

HAMBURGERS

Finn's Irish Pub

156 Main St, Ellsworth

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Loaded Chef's Salad (GF)$18.00
Rasher bacon, grilled chicken, grilled steak, hard-boiled egg and pepper jack cheese, served on a large Finn's House Salad (NO croutons)
Loaded Chef's Salad$20.00
Rasher bacon, grilled chicken, grilled steak, hard-boiled egg and pepper jack cheese, served on a large Finn's House Salad
SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

253 High Street, Ellsworth

Avg 4.2 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$11.49
We start with fresh romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, red onion slices, sliced cucumbers and add American and Cheddar cheese, fresh chopped egg, your choice of ham or turkey –and top it off with your favorite dressing.
