Fajitas in Elmwood Park

Elmwood Park restaurants that serve fajitas

Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

6518 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4074 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Plate$15.50
Grilled strips of onion, green pepper, tomato and your choice of steak or chicken served with rice, beans and sour cream.
Chicken Fajita Bowl$10.99
A deconstructed Chicken burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Steak Fajita Bowl
A deconstructed Skirt Steak burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
More about Taco Burrito King
Gringo & Blondie image

 

Gringo & Blondie

7514 W NORTH AVE, ELMWOOD PARK

Avg 4.5 (633 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita$17.00
Shrimp Fajita$18.00
Steak Fajita$18.00
More about Gringo & Blondie

