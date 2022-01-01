Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Elmwood Park

Elmwood Park restaurants
Toast

Elmwood Park restaurants that serve french toast

Gringo & Blondie image

 

Gringo & Blondie

7514 W NORTH AVE, ELMWOOD PARK

Avg 4.5 (633 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$9.00
More about Gringo & Blondie
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

16 S Conti Parkway, Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (271 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
**Tres Leches French Toast$11.00
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in our in our tres leches custard. Topped with bananas, strawberry, blueberry, vanilla cream sauce and whipped cream
**Banana Berry Crunch French Toast$11.00
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in our in our crunch batter. Layered with banana cream filling and topped with a mixed berry sauce
**French Toast$8.00
Plain or add your favorite ingredients
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

