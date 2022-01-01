French toast in Elmwood Park
Elmwood Park restaurants that serve french toast
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
SANDWICHES
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
16 S Conti Parkway, Elmwood Park
|**Tres Leches French Toast
|$11.00
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in our in our tres leches custard. Topped with bananas, strawberry, blueberry, vanilla cream sauce and whipped cream
|**Banana Berry Crunch French Toast
|$11.00
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in our in our crunch batter. Layered with banana cream filling and topped with a mixed berry sauce
|**French Toast
|$8.00
Plain or add your favorite ingredients