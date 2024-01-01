Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Essex

Essex restaurants
Essex restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Pizza John's - 113 Back River Neck Rd

113 Back River Neck Rd, Essex

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana$13.45
2 Fried Chicken Breasts with melted Provolone Cheese, served with your choice of Spaghetti, Rigatoni, or Shells. Topped with Pizza John's Homemade Tomato Sauce or Butter Sauce. Served with Half of Loaf of Italian Bread & Butter.
Also available with our Homemade Meat Balls, Sausage, Meat Sauce, or Mushroom Sauce (addition charges).
More about Pizza John's - 113 Back River Neck Rd
Two Guys Grill & Pub - 1220 E Homberg ave

1220 E Homberg ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
parmesan crusted chicken$18.00
More about Two Guys Grill & Pub - 1220 E Homberg ave

