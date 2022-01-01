Go
Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City

Come in and enjoy!

11095 Resort Road

Popular Items

Carryout Bread (no charge)
Margherita$15.00
D.O.P San Marzano tomato sauce / Fresh Grande mozzarella / fresh basil
Mediterranea$10.00
iceberg and romaine lettuce / tomatoes / cucumbers / red onions / pepperonchini / pitted kalamata olives / feta cheese / pistachios / red wine vinaigrette
Pollo Parmigiana$22.00
Breaded chicken breast / zesty tomato sauce / Grande mozzarella / angel hair pasta
Spaghetti and Meatballs$19.00
Home-made meatballs spaghetti / zesty D.O.P San Marzano marinara sauce / Fresh Basil
Pappardelle Bolognese$23.00
Insalata Primavera$11.00
field greens / sun-dried cranberries / candied walnuts / goat cheese / raspberry vinaigrette
Calamari Fritti$16.00
Lightly breaded, flashed fried calamari. Served with a duo dipping sauce.
Caesar$10.00
hearts of romaine lettuce / creamy Caeser dressing / homemade croutons / shaved parmigiano reggiano
Seafood Marebella$26.00
Jumbo shrimp / seared scallops / creamy parmigiano reggiano sauce / topped with crab meat / fettuccine pasta
Location

Ellicott City MD

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
