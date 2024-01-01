Brisket in Fair Lawn
Fair Lawn restaurants that serve brisket
More about Fair Lawn Roadhouse - 19-05 Fair Lawn Ave
Fair Lawn Roadhouse - 19-05 Fair Lawn Ave
19-05 Fair Lawn Ave, Fair Lawn
|House-Smoked Brisket Sandwich
|$22.95
House-smoked sliced brisket, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Small side of coleslaw, pickles
Choice of up to 2 sauces
More about Bite Food & Coffee Co. - Fair Lawn
Bite Food & Coffee Co. - Fair Lawn
2140 Promenade Boulevard, Fair Lawn
|BBQ Braised Brisket
|$19.00
|Braised Brisket Tacos
|$17.00
Braised brisket topped with avocado, chipotle bbq, pickled onion, cilantro, and cotija, served on gluten free corn tortilla. 3 tacos per order.