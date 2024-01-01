Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Fair Lawn

Go
Fair Lawn restaurants
Toast

Fair Lawn restaurants that serve brisket

Banner pic

 

Fair Lawn Roadhouse - 19-05 Fair Lawn Ave

19-05 Fair Lawn Ave, Fair Lawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
House-Smoked Brisket Sandwich$22.95
House-smoked sliced brisket, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Small side of coleslaw, pickles
Choice of up to 2 sauces
More about Fair Lawn Roadhouse - 19-05 Fair Lawn Ave
Main pic

 

Bite Food & Coffee Co. - Fair Lawn

2140 Promenade Boulevard, Fair Lawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BBQ Braised Brisket$19.00
Braised Brisket Tacos$17.00
Braised brisket topped with avocado, chipotle bbq, pickled onion, cilantro, and cotija, served on gluten free corn tortilla. 3 tacos per order.
More about Bite Food & Coffee Co. - Fair Lawn

Browse other tasty dishes in Fair Lawn

Rigatoni

Garlic Bread

Penne

Sliders

Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Tuna Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Map

More near Fair Lawn to explore

Paterson

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Paramus

Avg 3.9 (18 restaurants)

Hackensack

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Hawthorne

No reviews yet

Garfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Lodi

No reviews yet

Wyckoff

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2483 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (410 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1176 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (129 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (96 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (361 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (856 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston