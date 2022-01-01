Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Fair Lawn

Fair Lawn restaurants
Fair Lawn restaurants that serve chai lattes

Bite Food & Coffee Co.

2140 Promenade Boulevard, Fair Lawn

Chai Latte$5.00
Presweetened vanilla chai powder dissolved into a milk of your choice, garnished with cinnamon. Served iced or hot.
Slutty Chai Latte$6.50
Presweetened vanilla chai powdered and mocha syrup, dissolved with 2 shots of espresso and added to a milk of your choice, garnished with cinnamon and coco powder. Served iced and hot.
Dirty Chai Latte$6.00
Presweetened vanilla chai powder dissolved with 2 shots of espresso, combined with a milk of your choice, garnished with cinnamon. Served ice and hot.
Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering

6-03 Saddle River Rd, Fair Lawn

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte
