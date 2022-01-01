Chai lattes in Fair Lawn
Bite Food & Coffee Co.
2140 Promenade Boulevard, Fair Lawn
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
Presweetened vanilla chai powder dissolved into a milk of your choice, garnished with cinnamon. Served iced or hot.
|Slutty Chai Latte
|$6.50
Presweetened vanilla chai powdered and mocha syrup, dissolved with 2 shots of espresso and added to a milk of your choice, garnished with cinnamon and coco powder. Served iced and hot.
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$6.00
Presweetened vanilla chai powder dissolved with 2 shots of espresso, combined with a milk of your choice, garnished with cinnamon. Served ice and hot.