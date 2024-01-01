Cookies in Fairfax
Good Earth Fairfax
720 Center Blvd, Fairfax
|Peanut Butter Cookie (Vegan)
|$2.49
Peanut Butter*, All Purpose Malted Flour*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Good Earth Almond Milk*, Vanilla*, Baking Soda, Unrefined Salt
Contains: Peanuts
* Indicates organic ingredient
|Buckwheat-Cardamom Choco Chip Cookie (Wheat-Free)
|$2.98
Buckwheat Flour*, Unsalted Butter*, Chocolate Chips*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Brown Sugar*, Eggs*, Cardamom*, Baking Soda, Unrefined Salt
* Indicates organic ingredient
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (Wheat-Free)
|$2.49
Raisins*, Oat Flour*, Oats*, Butter*, Eggs*, Brown Sugar*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Vanilla*, Cinnamon*, Baking Soda, Unrefined Salt
* Indicates organic ingredient