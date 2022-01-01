Fritters in Fayetteville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fayetteville restaurants that serve fritters
Tropikal Bird Turkey Legs
167 BANKS RD (BANKS STATION), FAYETTEVILLE
No reviews yet
Conch Fritters (6)
$10.00
Diced Conch in a Golden Brown Batter with Calypso Sauce
More about Tropikal Bird Turkey Legs
HOG PIT BBQ
300 City Center Parkway, Fayetteville
No reviews yet
Mac & Cheese Fritter
$7.45
More about HOG PIT BBQ
