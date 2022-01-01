Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Federal Way

Federal Way restaurants
Federal Way restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Trapper's Sushi - Federal Way

31835 Pacific Hwy S, Federal Way

*Crystal Shrimp Roll$10.00
Breaded shrimp, teriyaki & spicy sauce.
Kid's Crystal Shrimp Treasure Roll$8.00
Breaded shrimp roll & teriyaki sauce
served with sliced apples.
*Crystal Shrimp Roll$10.00
Breaded shrimp, teriyaki & spicy sauce.
More about Trapper's Sushi - Federal Way
Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse - Federal Way - 34902 Pacific Hwy S

34902 Pacific Hwy S, Federal Way

Rolling Rock Grilled Shrimp (6)$19.95
6 Large Shrimp basted with garlic butter and grilled to perfection.
Rolling Rock Grilled Shrimp (12)$24.95
12 Large Shrimp basted with garlic butter and grilled to perfection.
More about Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse - Federal Way - 34902 Pacific Hwy S

