Shrimp rolls in Federal Way
Federal Way restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
More about Trapper's Sushi - Federal Way
Trapper's Sushi - Federal Way
31835 Pacific Hwy S, Federal Way
|*Crystal Shrimp Roll
|$10.00
Breaded shrimp, teriyaki & spicy sauce.
|Kid's Crystal Shrimp Treasure Roll
|$8.00
Breaded shrimp roll & teriyaki sauce
served with sliced apples.
|*Crystal Shrimp Roll
|$10.00
Breaded shrimp, teriyaki & spicy sauce.
More about Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse - Federal Way - 34902 Pacific Hwy S
Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse - Federal Way - 34902 Pacific Hwy S
34902 Pacific Hwy S, Federal Way
|Rolling Rock Grilled Shrimp (6)
|$19.95
6 Large Shrimp basted with garlic butter and grilled to perfection.
|Rolling Rock Grilled Shrimp (12)
|$24.95
12 Large Shrimp basted with garlic butter and grilled to perfection.