Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Fenton

Go
Fenton restaurants
Toast

Fenton restaurants that serve spaghetti

Fenton House image

 

Fenton House

413 Leroy St, Fenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti$15.00
Spaghetti À La Carte$11.00
More about Fenton House
The Laundry image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

The Laundry

125 W. Shiawassee Ave Fenton, Fenton

Avg 4.3 (1231 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti and Meatballs$7.50
Spaghetti noodles with house-made marinara sauce and meatballs made of ground beef.
More about The Laundry

Browse other tasty dishes in Fenton

Muffins

Chicken Salad

Cinnamon Rolls

French Toast

Salmon

Chicken Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Fenton to explore

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Grand Blanc

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Clarkston

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Davison

No reviews yet

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston