Fishers sandwich spots you'll love

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Pho VN Cuisine
9773 E 116th St., Fishers
|Popular items
|1. Goi Cuon
|$5.50
Pork, Shrimp, cilantro, cucumber, noodles, lettuce, pickled carrots & daikon wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.
|16. Pho VN Special
|$12.50
Combination Beef Noodle Soup with Steak, Meatball, Brisket, Flank & Tendon. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.
|25. Pho Ga
|$9.95
Chicken Noodle Soup with Chicken Breast. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
13272 Market Square Drive, Fishers
|Popular items
|Angus Burger
|$11.99
Grilled fresh Angus beef with your choice
of cheese, lettuce, tomato and red
onion on a toasted brioche bun
|Potato Head Casserole
|$12.49
Hashbrown potatoes baked with
sour cream, diced onions, spices
and cheddar-jack cheese. Topped
with breakfast sausage, diced
tomatoes, poblano pepper,
mushrooms, queso, onions and
an egg your way
|Build Your Own Omelet or Scramble
|$9.49
Starts with four “AA” Jumbo eggs and your choice of cheese. Additional charge for fillings.
Prodigy Burger - Geist
10158 Brooks School Road, Fishers
|Popular items
|8 Wings
|$12.95
Traditional wings tossed in the sauce or seasoning of your choice served with celery sticks and your choice of dressing
|Hoosier Daddy
|$13.95
An Indiana favorite, hand-breaded deep-fried pork tenderloin topped with dill pickle chips on brioche served with house-made pub chips
|Pulled Pork & Gouda
|$13.95
Name the famous cowboy.
Our cowboy burger, two thinly smashed patties, bacon, pulled pork, smoked gouda, and BBQ sauce on our signature bun