Fishers sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Fishers

Pho VN Cuisine image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Pho VN Cuisine

9773 E 116th St., Fishers

Avg 4.6 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1. Goi Cuon$5.50
Pork, Shrimp, cilantro, cucumber, noodles, lettuce, pickled carrots & daikon wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.
16. Pho VN Special$12.50
Combination Beef Noodle Soup with Steak, Meatball, Brisket, Flank & Tendon. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.
25. Pho Ga$9.95
Chicken Noodle Soup with Chicken Breast. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.
More about Pho VN Cuisine
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

13272 Market Square Drive, Fishers

Avg 4.4 (3262 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Angus Burger$11.99
Grilled fresh Angus beef with your choice
of cheese, lettuce, tomato and red
onion on a toasted brioche bun
Potato Head Casserole$12.49
Hashbrown potatoes baked with
sour cream, diced onions, spices
and cheddar-jack cheese. Topped
with breakfast sausage, diced
tomatoes, poblano pepper,
mushrooms, queso, onions and
an egg your way
Build Your Own Omelet or Scramble$9.49
Starts with four “AA” Jumbo eggs and your choice of cheese. Additional charge for fillings.
More about Wild Eggs
Prodigy Burger - Geist image

 

Prodigy Burger - Geist

10158 Brooks School Road, Fishers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
8 Wings$12.95
Traditional wings tossed in the sauce or seasoning of your choice served with celery sticks and your choice of dressing
Hoosier Daddy$13.95
An Indiana favorite, hand-breaded deep-fried pork tenderloin topped with dill pickle chips on brioche served with house-made pub chips
Pulled Pork & Gouda$13.95
Name the famous cowboy.
Our cowboy burger, two thinly smashed patties, bacon, pulled pork, smoked gouda, and BBQ sauce on our signature bun
More about Prodigy Burger - Geist

