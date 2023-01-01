Shrimp enchiladas in Flagstaff

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kachina Kitchen image

 

Kachina Kitchen

1800 S. Milton Road Suite 21, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
(2)Spinach and Shrimp Enchiladas **$15.00
A spinach, shrimp, and cheesed stuffed tortilla covered in poblano sauce. Served with rice and beans
More about Kachina Kitchen
Oakmont image

 

Oakmont

2380 N Oakmont Dr, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Enchiladas$24.99
More about Oakmont

Map

Map

