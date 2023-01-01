Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp enchiladas in
Flagstaff
/
Flagstaff
/
Shrimp Enchiladas
Flagstaff restaurants that serve shrimp enchiladas
Kachina Kitchen
1800 S. Milton Road Suite 21, Flagstaff
No reviews yet
(2)Spinach and Shrimp Enchiladas **
$15.00
A spinach, shrimp, and cheesed stuffed tortilla covered in poblano sauce. Served with rice and beans
More about Kachina Kitchen
Oakmont
2380 N Oakmont Dr, Flagstaff
No reviews yet
Shrimp Enchiladas
$24.99
More about Oakmont
