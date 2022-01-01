Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Fort Atkinson

Fort Atkinson restaurants
Fort Atkinson restaurants that serve quesadillas

Brickhouse Pizza Bar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brickhouse Pizza Bar

1501 Janesville Ave, Fort Atkinson

Avg 4.8 (125 reviews)
Takeout
Chick Quesadilla$8.50
Grilled chicken, cheddar and jack cheese, served with sour cream and pico de gallo. Make it with chipotle mayo, add .50
More about Brickhouse Pizza Bar
Fort 88 Smokehouse image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Fort 88 Smokehouse

855 lexington blvd, fort atkinson

Avg 3.7 (73 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Smoked shredded chicken or pulled pork, cheddar cheese drizzled with chipotle mayo. Sub Brisket for +$2
More about Fort 88 Smokehouse
Tavern on Rock image

TACOS • GRILL

Tavern on Rock

29 Sherman Ave W, Fort Atkinson

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$7.49
More about Tavern on Rock

