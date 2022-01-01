Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried chicken sandwiches in
Fort Atkinson
/
Fort Atkinson
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Fort Atkinson restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Good 2 Go
88 s main st, Fort Atkinson
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$9.00
More about Good 2 Go
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Fort 88 Smokehouse
855 lexington blvd, fort atkinson
Avg 3.7
(73 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$11.00
Fried chicken with chipotle mayo, cabbage, jalapeño, and slaw on a pretzel bun.
More about Fort 88 Smokehouse
Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Atkinson
Garlic Bread
Chicken Tenders
Sliders
Chipotle Chicken
Prime Ribs
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Cake
Lobsters
More near Fort Atkinson to explore
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Oconomowoc
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Delavan
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Sun Prairie
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Hartland
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Whitewater
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Edgerton
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Oregon
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Williams Bay
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Baraboo
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(231 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston