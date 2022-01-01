Po boy in Franklin
Franklin restaurants that serve po boy
Ground
1409 West Main St Suite 301, Franklin
|Shrimp Po-Boy 6' *Spicy
|$11.00
Gulf Shrimp with Cajun breading fried to golden perfection, on authentic New Orleans French Bread served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo. Comes with choice of side and optional ranch or spicy ranch. Additional sauces are .50 per and are listed in sauces & sides category.
|Shrimp Po-Boy 12' *Spicy
|$15.00
Gulf Shrimp with Cajun breading fried to golden perfection, on authentic New Orleans French Bread served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo. Comes with choice of side and optional ranch or spicy ranch. Additional sauces are .50 per and are listed in sauces & sides category.
Ground
330 Mayfield Drive, Franklin
|Shrimp Po-Boy 6' *Spicy
|$11.00
|Shrimp Po-Boy 12' *Spicy
|$15.00
