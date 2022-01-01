Cheese fries in Fredericksburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve cheese fries
Burger Burger
209 E. Main, Fredericksburg
No reviews yet
Chili Cheese Fries
$8.50
French Fries smothered in house made chili and queso.
More about Burger Burger
FRENCH FRIES
Tubby's Ice House
318 E Austin St, Fredericksburg
Avg 4
(141 reviews)
Fried Cheese Curds
$7.00
with poblano ranch
More about Tubby's Ice House
