Chili in Freeport

Freeport restaurants
Freeport restaurants that serve chili

Petrillo's image

PIZZA • GRILL

Petrillo's

15 Depot St, Freeport

Avg 4.1 (836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bowl Pork Chili$12.50
More about Petrillo's
Green Chili Cheeseburger image

HAMBURGERS

Nighthawk's Kitchen

200 Lower Main Street, Freeport

Avg 4 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Green Chili Cheeseburger$13.00
Fire Roasted New Mexico Hatch Green Chilis and Melted Cheese
More about Nighthawk's Kitchen

