Chili in
Freeport
/
Freeport
/
Chili
Freeport restaurants that serve chili
PIZZA • GRILL
Petrillo's
15 Depot St, Freeport
Avg 4.1
(836 reviews)
Bowl Pork Chili
$12.50
More about Petrillo's
HAMBURGERS
Nighthawk's Kitchen
200 Lower Main Street, Freeport
Avg 4
(4 reviews)
Green Chili Cheeseburger
$13.00
Fire Roasted New Mexico Hatch Green Chilis and Melted Cheese
More about Nighthawk's Kitchen
