Salmon in
Frisco
/
Frisco
/
Salmon
Frisco restaurants that serve salmon
GRILL
Ollie's Pub & Grub
620 Main Street, Frisco
Avg 4
(336 reviews)
BLACKENED SALMON SANDWICH
$16.95
More about Ollie's Pub & Grub
Pure Kitchen
116 Basecamp Way, Frisco
Avg 4.2
(476 reviews)
Blackened Salmon
$29.00
Blackened sustainable Chilean salmon, honey mustard glaze, jicama relish, organic brown rice, vegetable medley
More about Pure Kitchen
