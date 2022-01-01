Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Frisco

Go
Frisco restaurants
Toast

Frisco restaurants that serve salmon

Ollie's Pub & Grub image

GRILL

Ollie's Pub & Grub

620 Main Street, Frisco

Avg 4 (336 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BLACKENED SALMON SANDWICH$16.95
More about Ollie's Pub & Grub
Pure Kitchen image

 

Pure Kitchen

116 Basecamp Way, Frisco

Avg 4.2 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Salmon$29.00
Blackened sustainable Chilean salmon, honey mustard glaze, jicama relish, organic brown rice, vegetable medley
More about Pure Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Frisco

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

Quesadillas

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Map

More near Frisco to explore

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Silverthorne

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Vail

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Idaho Springs

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1326 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston