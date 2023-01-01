Tacos in Fulton
Fulton restaurants that serve tacos
More about Lib's Grill - Maple Lawn
Lib's Grill - Maple Lawn
8191 Maple Lawn Boulevard, Fulton
|Fish Tacos
|$9.00
crispy fish, crunchy slaw. spicy aioli
More about Banditos Tacos & Tequila Maple Lawn
Banditos Tacos & Tequila Maple Lawn
8170 Westside BLVD., Fulton
|78051_Kids Ground Beef Tacos (2)
|$7.00
|78024_Shrooms Taco
|$4.50
MIXED MUSHROOMS + ROASTED TOMATO SAUCE + PICKLED RED ONION + AVOCADO + QUESO FRESCO
|78025_Blackened Shrimp Taco
|$5.00
BLACKENED SHRIMP + MANGO PICO + JALAPEÑO SAUCE