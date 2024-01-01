Cobb salad in Galt
Galt restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about West Coast Sourdough - Galt - Twin Cities (Raley's)
West Coast Sourdough - Galt - Twin Cities (Raley's)
10444 Twin Cities Rd, Galt
|Cobb Salad (10 Servings)
|$69.90
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
|Cobb Salad*
|$0.00
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
More about West Coast Sourdough - Galt - Simmerhorn Rd (Chevron)
West Coast Sourdough - Galt - Simmerhorn Rd (Chevron)
955 Simmerhorn Rd, Galt
|Cobb Salad*
|$0.00
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing