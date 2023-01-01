Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Galt

Galt restaurants
  • Galt
  • Grilled Chicken

Galt restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Galt

10444 Twin Cities Rd, Galt

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad (10 Servings)$59.90
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto*$0.00
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*$0.00
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
More about West Coast Sourdough - Galt
Consumer pic

 

Brewsters Bar & Grill

201 4th Street, Galt

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$21.00
sliced marinated chicken breast, hard boiled egg, parmesan cheese, avocado, tomato, red onion
More about Brewsters Bar & Grill





