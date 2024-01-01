Reuben in Galt
Galt restaurants that serve reuben
More about West Coast Sourdough - Galt - Twin Cities (Raley's)
West Coast Sourdough - Galt - Twin Cities (Raley's)
10444 Twin Cities Rd, Galt
|#7 Reuben*
|$0.00
Thinly sliced Pastrami with our House Sauce, Dijon, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese served toasted on our freshly baked Sourdough bread. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
More about West Coast Sourdough - Galt - Simmerhorn Rd (Chevron)
West Coast Sourdough - Galt - Simmerhorn Rd (Chevron)
955 Simmerhorn Rd, Galt
|#7 Reuben*
|$0.00
Thinly sliced Pastrami with our House Sauce, Dijon, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese served toasted on our freshly baked Sourdough bread. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!