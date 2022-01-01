Pies in Gambrills
Gambrills restaurants that serve pies
More about Rutabaga Juicery & Eats - Crofton
Rutabaga Juicery & Eats - Crofton
1131A MD RT 3 North Lane, Gambrills
|PUMPKIN PIE
|$8.25
More about Molloy's Irish Pub
Molloy's Irish Pub
1053 Maryland Rt 3 N, Gambrills
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$17.99
All white meat chicken, simmered with potatoes, carrots, & peas, enveloped in a creamy vin blanc sauce, and topped with a light puff pastry crust.
|Apple pie a la Mode
|$7.99
|Shepherds Pie
|$17.99
Seasoned ground beef combined with peas & carrots in a demi glaze with mashed potatoes.