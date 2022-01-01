Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Gambrills

Go
Gambrills restaurants
Toast

Gambrills restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Rutabaga Juicery & Eats - Crofton

1131A MD RT 3 North Lane, Gambrills

No reviews yet
Takeout
PUMPKIN PIE$8.25
More about Rutabaga Juicery & Eats - Crofton
Molloys Irish Pub & Grill image

 

Molloy's Irish Pub

1053 Maryland Rt 3 N, Gambrills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pot Pie$17.99
All white meat chicken, simmered with potatoes, carrots, & peas, enveloped in a creamy vin blanc sauce, and topped with a light puff pastry crust.
Apple pie a la Mode$7.99
Shepherds Pie$17.99
Seasoned ground beef combined with peas & carrots in a demi glaze with mashed potatoes.
More about Molloy's Irish Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Gambrills

Cake

Cheesecake

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Spaghetti

Margherita Pizza

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Gambrills to explore

Bowie

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Glen Burnie

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (379 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (729 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (213 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston