Beef shawarma in Garden Grove

Shawarma House - 12531 South Harbor Boulevard
12531 South Harbor Boulevard, Garden Grove
beef shawarma
$7.00
Beef Shawarma Plate
$15.00
Flame-roasted tri-tip beef, served with tahini, and onions.
Beef Shawarma Wrap
$9.00
Taboon Mediterranean Express - Garden Grove
12546 Valley View St, Garden Grove, CA 92845, United States, Garden Grove
BEEF SHAWARMA
$20.00
Thinly sliced marinated beef. "All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce. "