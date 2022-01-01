Taco salad in Garland
Garland restaurants that serve taco salad
TLC Vegan Kitchen
520 Shepherd Drive Suite #10, Garland
|Macho Taco Salad
|$13.00
Crispy Corn Tortilla Strips, Impossible Crumble, Black Beans & Corn Salad, Avocado Mash, Vegan Sour Cream, Pico, & Pickled Jalapeño peppers, Organic Pear Tomatoes, on a bed of mixed greens served with a side of House Made Habanero Salsa and Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Matt's Rancho Martinez
5085 North president George Bush Hwy, Garland
|Taco Salad
|$13.50
Premium ground beef or shredded chicken breast, beans, zesty chile con queso, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, fresh guacamole, mixed cheeses, jalapenos & onion, piled high on a crispy flour tortilla shell
|NO. 8 Taco Salad
|$10.75
100% premium beef, beans, mixed cheeses, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomato & onion