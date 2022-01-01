Taco salad in Garland

Crispy Corn Tortilla Strips, Impossible Crumble, Black Beans & Corn Salad, Avocado Mash, Vegan Sour Cream, Pico, & Pickled Jalapeño peppers, Organic Pear Tomatoes, on a bed of mixed greens served with a side of House Made Habanero Salsa and Chipotle Ranch Dressing

