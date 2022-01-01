Taco salad in Garland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TLC Vegan Kitchen

520 Shepherd Drive Suite #10, Garland

Avg 4.3 (1946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Macho Taco Salad$13.00
Crispy Corn Tortilla Strips, Impossible Crumble, Black Beans & Corn Salad, Avocado Mash, Vegan Sour Cream, Pico, & Pickled Jalapeño peppers, Organic Pear Tomatoes, on a bed of mixed greens served with a side of House Made Habanero Salsa and Chipotle Ranch Dressing
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez

5085 North president George Bush Hwy, Garland

Avg 4.4 (612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$13.50
Premium ground beef or shredded chicken breast, beans, zesty chile con queso, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, fresh guacamole, mixed cheeses, jalapenos & onion, piled high on a crispy flour tortilla shell
NO. 8 Taco Salad$10.75
100% premium beef, beans, mixed cheeses, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomato & onion
