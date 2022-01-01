Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Gilbert

Go
Gilbert restaurants
Toast

Gilbert restaurants that serve salmon salad

Item pic

 

Boca Taqueria

1674 N Higley Rd Ste 101, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Salad$12.50
Leafy greens, grilled salmon, orange slices, mango salsa, purple onion, dressing (cinnamon basil recommended)
More about Boca Taqueria
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

4865 S Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad Grilled$18.99
Spinach, roma tomatoes, goat cheese, onions. Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing served on the side.
Salmon Salad Blackened$18.99
Spinach, roma tomatoes, goat cheese, onions. Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing served on the side.
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES

Sushi Ave

866 N. Higley Rd Suite 101, Gilbert

Avg 4.5 (2606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Poke Salad$13.00
Seasoned salmon with ginger citrus soy dressing served with fried wonton chips
More about Sushi Ave

