Salmon salad in Gilbert

Boca Taqueria
1674 N Higley Rd Ste 101, Gilbert
|Salmon Salad
|$12.50
Leafy greens, grilled salmon, orange slices, mango salsa, purple onion, dressing (cinnamon basil recommended)
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
4865 S Higley Rd, Gilbert
|Salmon Salad Grilled
|$18.99
Spinach, roma tomatoes, goat cheese, onions. Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing served on the side.
|Salmon Salad Blackened
|$18.99
Spinach, roma tomatoes, goat cheese, onions. Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing served on the side.