Mussels in Glastonbury

Glastonbury restaurants
Glastonbury restaurants that serve mussels

SEAFOOD

Max Fish

110 Glastonbury Boulevard, Glastonbury

Avg 4.7 (4589 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steamed Mussels & Shrimp$15.50
Spicy coconut curry, grilled lime, herbs
More about Max Fish
Sakura Garden - Glastonbury -

120 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cajun Mussels$13.95
With cajun mix seasoning.
More about Sakura Garden - Glastonbury -

