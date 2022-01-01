Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Glendale

Glendale restaurants
Glendale restaurants that serve pudding

Item pic

 

Bacari

757 Americana Way, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$8.50
clover honey custard, vanilla bean ice cream
More about Bacari
Cluck & Blaze image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Cluck & Blaze

4000 San Fernando Rd, Glendale

Avg 4.6 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Pudding$5.99
More about Cluck & Blaze

