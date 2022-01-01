Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pudding in
Glendale
/
Glendale
/
Pudding
Glendale restaurants that serve pudding
Bacari
757 Americana Way, Glendale
No reviews yet
Bread Pudding
$8.50
clover honey custard, vanilla bean ice cream
More about Bacari
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Cluck & Blaze
4000 San Fernando Rd, Glendale
Avg 4.6
(823 reviews)
Banana Pudding
$5.99
More about Cluck & Blaze
