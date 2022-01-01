Chicken sandwiches in Goleta
Goleta restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The Natural Cafe
The Natural Cafe
6990 Market Place Dr, Goleta
|TERIYAKI CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.50
Fresh natural chicken tenders brushed with teriyaki sauce, with melted jack cheese, garlic mayo, lettuce, sprouts, and tomato on 9-grain bread.
|BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.50
Fresh chicken tenders brushed with barbecue sauce on toasted 9 grain bread. Topped with melted jack cheese, garlic mayo, lettuce, grilled onions and tomatoes. Served with chips and salsa your choice of a cup of soup or side Natural salad.
More about Nikka Fish Market & Grill
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Nikka Fish Market & Grill
5722 Calle Real, Goleta
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.75
More about Kyle's Chicken House
Kyle's Chicken House
900 Embarcadero del Mar, Goleta
|CHICKEN & AVO SANDWICH
|$7.50
grilled or buttermilk fried chicken breast, smashed avocado, roasted red peppers, roma tomatoes, baby greens, roasted garlic aioli, wheat oat roll.