Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Goleta

Go
Goleta restaurants
Toast

Goleta restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

6990 Market Place Dr, Goleta

No reviews yet
Takeout
TERIYAKI CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.50
Fresh natural chicken tenders brushed with teriyaki sauce, with melted jack cheese, garlic mayo, lettuce, sprouts, and tomato on 9-grain bread.
BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.50
Fresh chicken tenders brushed with barbecue sauce on toasted 9 grain bread. Topped with melted jack cheese, garlic mayo, lettuce, grilled onions and tomatoes. Served with chips and salsa your choice of a cup of soup or side Natural salad.
More about The Natural Cafe
Nikka Fish Market & Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Nikka Fish Market & Grill

5722 Calle Real, Goleta

Avg 4.1 (544 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.75
More about Nikka Fish Market & Grill
CHICKEN & AVO SANDWICH image

 

Kyle's Chicken House

900 Embarcadero del Mar, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN & AVO SANDWICH$7.50
grilled or buttermilk fried chicken breast, smashed avocado, roasted red peppers, roma tomatoes, baby greens, roasted garlic aioli, wheat oat roll.
More about Kyle's Chicken House
On The Alley - Goleta image

 

On The Alley - Goleta

7038 Marketplace Drive, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$13.75
More about On The Alley - Goleta

Browse other tasty dishes in Goleta

Mixed Green Salad

Veggie Sandwiches

Chicken Teriyaki

Grilled Chicken

Veggie Tacos

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Green Beans

Map

More near Goleta to explore

Santa Barbara

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Grover Beach

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Solvang

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Buellton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston