Cookies in Granville
Granville restaurants that serve cookies
More about River Road Coffeehouse-Granville
River Road Coffeehouse-Granville
935 River Rd, Granville
|Cookie-Iced Pumpkin
|$1.75
|Cookie-Peanut Butter
|$1.75
Buttery center with lightly browned edges. Bursting with peanut butter flavor! Made in house and produced by our RRC Kitchens.
|Cookie-Bella Cakes Sugar Cookie
|$2.20
Real. Fresh. Delicious. Locally made sugar cookies sandwiched together with a smooth, sweet icing. Good, Better.....BELLA.