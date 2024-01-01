Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Granville

Granville restaurants
Granville restaurants that serve cookies

River Road Coffeehouse-Granville

935 River Rd, Granville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cookie-Iced Pumpkin$1.75
Cookie-Peanut Butter$1.75
Buttery center with lightly browned edges. Bursting with peanut butter flavor! Made in house and produced by our RRC Kitchens.
Cookie-Bella Cakes Sugar Cookie$2.20
Real. Fresh. Delicious. Locally made sugar cookies sandwiched together with a smooth, sweet icing. Good, Better.....BELLA.
Station

425 South Main Street, Granville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie$3.50
