Grilled chicken in Greensboro

Go
Greensboro restaurants
Toast

Greensboro restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina

6909 Downwind Rd, Greensboro

Avg 4.2 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bowl Grilled Chicken$11.49
More about Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina
Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill image

 

Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill

3300 Gate City Blvd, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Boneless chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise on a toasted brioche bun
More about Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Stumble Stilskins

202 W Market St, Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (678 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Club$11.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Choice of Side.
More about Stumble Stilskins
Culichi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill image

 

Culichi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill

3025 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla Grilled Chicken$11.50
More about Culichi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Mikhael's Cafe & Catering

4214 Beechwood Dr #109, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.00
Marinated grilled chicken on top of fresh salad greens with tomatoes, cucumbers & onions with your choice of dressing.
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.00
Thin-sliced ribeye, melted cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms, & pesto mayo
More about Mikhael's Cafe & Catering
Restaurant banner

 

Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina

1635 New Garden Rd Unit S, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bowl Grilled Chicken$11.49
Small Grilled Chicken Side$4.95
Large Grilled Chicken Side$6.95
More about Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina
Restaurant banner

 

Time Square Pizza Greensboro

101 Elmsley Meadows Ln, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$10.00
GRILLED CHICKEN, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, RED ONION, BANANA PEPPERS, MOZZARELLA
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$10.00
ROMAINE MIX, CROUTONS, PARMESAN
18" GRILLED CHICKEN BALSAMIC$27.50
ROASTED RED PEPPERS, FRESH MOZZARELLA, GRILLED CHICKEN, BALSAMIC GLAZE & FRESH BASIL
More about Time Square Pizza Greensboro

