Grilled chicken in Greensboro
Greensboro restaurants that serve grilled chicken
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina
6909 Downwind Rd, Greensboro
|Bowl Grilled Chicken
|$11.49
Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill
3300 Gate City Blvd, Greensboro
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Boneless chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise on a toasted brioche bun
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Stumble Stilskins
202 W Market St, Greensboro
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$11.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Choice of Side.
Culichi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill
3025 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro
|Quesadilla Grilled Chicken
|$11.50
Mikhael's Cafe & Catering
4214 Beechwood Dr #109, Greensboro
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.00
Marinated grilled chicken on top of fresh salad greens with tomatoes, cucumbers & onions with your choice of dressing.
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.00
Thin-sliced ribeye, melted cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms, & pesto mayo
Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina
1635 New Garden Rd Unit S, Greensboro
|Bowl Grilled Chicken
|$11.49
|Small Grilled Chicken Side
|$4.95
|Large Grilled Chicken Side
|$6.95
Time Square Pizza Greensboro
101 Elmsley Meadows Ln, Greensboro
|GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
|$10.00
GRILLED CHICKEN, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, RED ONION, BANANA PEPPERS, MOZZARELLA
|GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$10.00
ROMAINE MIX, CROUTONS, PARMESAN
|18" GRILLED CHICKEN BALSAMIC
|$27.50
ROASTED RED PEPPERS, FRESH MOZZARELLA, GRILLED CHICKEN, BALSAMIC GLAZE & FRESH BASIL