Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Greensboro

Go
Greensboro restaurants
Toast

Greensboro restaurants that serve cake

Shrimply Delicious Seafood Co. image

 

Shrimply Delicious Seafood Co.

2204 Golden Gate Dr., Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Cake$2.95
More about Shrimply Delicious Seafood Co.
Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill image

 

Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill

3300 Gate City Blvd, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cappuccino Cake$7.99
For chocolate lovers! A colossal, triple-layered, double chocolate cake covered with rich & creamy mocha icing, topped with hot fudge & a scoop of Chocolate or Vanilla Bean Ice Cream.
More about Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill
Fishbones image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Fishbones

2119 Walker Ave, Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (1027 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
More about Fishbones
Radici image

 

Radici

214 S Elm St, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buckwheat Brownie Cake & Candied Tangelo Ice Cream$12.00
More about Radici
Banner pic

 

Seafood Destiny - Gate City Blvd

4705 W. Gate City Blvd, greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1 Crab Cake$8.95
Waddell's Crab Cake Broil$24.95
2 crab cakes, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage, and potatoes
Bo's Crab Cake$23.95
2 crab cakes, potatoes & asparagus
6 Shrimp add-on 5.95
More about Seafood Destiny - Gate City Blvd
Scrambled Southern Diner image

 

Scrambled Southern Diner

2417 Spring Garden St, Greensboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Benedict$15.00
Two english muffins layered with crab cakes, two poached eggs, and spinach. Topped off with a house made sherry fondue and tomato hollandaise. Served with your choice of side.
Black Bean Cake$5.00
Single house made black bean cake.
Crab Cake$8.00
Single crab cake.
More about Scrambled Southern Diner
Main pic

 

Seafood Destiny Fried

410 Four Seasons Town Centre Unit 350F, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake Plate$19.95
2 crab cakes with choice of 2 sides
More about Seafood Destiny Fried
Lindley Park Filling Station image

 

Lindley Park Filling Station

2201 Walker Ave, Greensboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reese's Cake$6.95
Delicious combo of chocolate, peanut butter and cake.
More about Lindley Park Filling Station
Melt Kitchen & Bar image

 

Melt Kitchen & Bar

1941 New Garden Road, Greensboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$9.50
More about Melt Kitchen & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Seafood Destiny Downtown Greensboro

106 Barnhardt St, Greensboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waddell's Crab Cake Broil$24.95
2 crab cakes, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage & potatoes
Crab Cake Plate$19.95
2 crab cakes with choice of 2 sides
1 Fried Crab Cake$8.95
More about Seafood Destiny Downtown Greensboro

Browse other tasty dishes in Greensboro

Steak Burritos

Chips And Salsa

Chimichangas

Steak Tacos

Shrimp Fajitas

Cheeseburgers

French Fries

Taquitos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Greensboro to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Greensboro to explore

Winston Salem

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

High Point

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Lexington

No reviews yet

Lexington

No reviews yet

Asheboro

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Durham

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (323 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (528 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1606 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston