Cake in Greensboro
Greensboro restaurants that serve cake
Shrimply Delicious Seafood Co.
2204 Golden Gate Dr., Greensboro
|Lemon Cake
|$2.95
Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill
3300 Gate City Blvd, Greensboro
|Cappuccino Cake
|$7.99
For chocolate lovers! A colossal, triple-layered, double chocolate cake covered with rich & creamy mocha icing, topped with hot fudge & a scoop of Chocolate or Vanilla Bean Ice Cream.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Fishbones
2119 Walker Ave, Greensboro
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.00
Radici
214 S Elm St, Greensboro
|Buckwheat Brownie Cake & Candied Tangelo Ice Cream
|$12.00
Seafood Destiny - Gate City Blvd
4705 W. Gate City Blvd, greensboro
|1 Crab Cake
|$8.95
|Waddell's Crab Cake Broil
|$24.95
2 crab cakes, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage, and potatoes
|Bo's Crab Cake
|$23.95
2 crab cakes, potatoes & asparagus
6 Shrimp add-on 5.95
Scrambled Southern Diner
2417 Spring Garden St, Greensboro
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$15.00
Two english muffins layered with crab cakes, two poached eggs, and spinach. Topped off with a house made sherry fondue and tomato hollandaise. Served with your choice of side.
|Black Bean Cake
|$5.00
Single house made black bean cake.
|Crab Cake
|$8.00
Single crab cake.
Seafood Destiny Fried
410 Four Seasons Town Centre Unit 350F, Greensboro
|Crab Cake Plate
|$19.95
2 crab cakes with choice of 2 sides
Lindley Park Filling Station
2201 Walker Ave, Greensboro
|Reese's Cake
|$6.95
Delicious combo of chocolate, peanut butter and cake.