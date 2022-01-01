Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Greenville

Greenville restaurants
Greenville restaurants that serve caprese salad

Fork and Plough image

 

Fork and Plough

1629 E. North St, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Salad$12.00
More about Fork and Plough
Restaurant banner

 

D'Allesandro's -Greenville - 17 Mohawk Drive

17 Mohawk Drive, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Caprese Salad$10.50
Small Caprese Salad$7.50
More about D'Allesandro's -Greenville - 17 Mohawk Drive

