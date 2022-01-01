Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Caprese salad in
Greenville
/
Greenville
/
Caprese Salad
Greenville restaurants that serve caprese salad
Fork and Plough
1629 E. North St, Greenville
No reviews yet
Caprese Salad
$12.00
More about Fork and Plough
D'Allesandro's -Greenville - 17 Mohawk Drive
17 Mohawk Drive, Greenville
No reviews yet
Large Caprese Salad
$10.50
Small Caprese Salad
$7.50
More about D'Allesandro's -Greenville - 17 Mohawk Drive
