Chai lattes in Guilford
Guilford restaurants that serve chai lattes
More about Moon Shots Juice Coffee Bowls Guilford
Moon Shots Juice Coffee Bowls Guilford
1063 Boston Post Road, Guilford
|Pumpkin Pie Chai Latte
|$5.75
Enjoy or pumpkin pie picked chai blend. Make dirty by adding a double shot of espresso!
More about Cilantro Specialty Foods & Coffee Roasters
Cilantro Specialty Foods & Coffee Roasters
85 Whitfield St, Guilford
|12 oz Chai Tea Latte
|$3.50
A bleand of premium black tea, vanilla, chai spices, and honey steamed with milk.
|16 oz Chai Tea Latte
|$4.00
A bleand of premium black tea, vanilla, chai spices, and honey steamed with milk.
|20 oz Chai Tea Latte
|$4.50
A bleand of premium black tea, vanilla, chai spices, and honey steamed with milk.