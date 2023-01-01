Chai lattes in Guilford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Moon Shots Juice Coffee Bowls Guilford

1063 Boston Post Road, Guilford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie Chai Latte$5.75
Enjoy or pumpkin pie picked chai blend. Make dirty by adding a double shot of espresso!
More about Moon Shots Juice Coffee Bowls Guilford
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Cilantro Specialty Foods & Coffee Roasters

85 Whitfield St, Guilford

Avg 3.9 (67 reviews)
Takeout
12 oz Chai Tea Latte$3.50
A bleand of premium black tea, vanilla, chai spices, and honey steamed with milk.
16 oz Chai Tea Latte$4.00
A bleand of premium black tea, vanilla, chai spices, and honey steamed with milk.
20 oz Chai Tea Latte$4.50
A bleand of premium black tea, vanilla, chai spices, and honey steamed with milk.
More about Cilantro Specialty Foods & Coffee Roasters

