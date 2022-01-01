Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Gulfport

Gulfport restaurants
Gulfport restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

2500 13th Street, Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (2188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Herb Encrusted Mahi$28.00
Herb and Parmesan encrusted mahi over a bed of sautéed spinach. Topped with lemon butter cream, lump crab meat, and Parmesan cheese.
Mahi L$15.00
Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.
Mahi$20.00
Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Mahi Tacos image

 

Shaggy's

724 E. Beach Blvd, Gulfport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mahi Tacos$15.99
Blackened Mahi served on cabbage slaw topped with pineapple pico and soy glaze. Served with chips and salsa.
More about Shaggy's
Item pic

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar

15533 Daniel Blvd, Gulfport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BLACKENED MAHI$11.29
Blackened Mahi Mahi served with grilled fresh veggies.
CALLIES MAHI SANDWICH$11.29
Blackened Mahi Mahi, lettuce, tomato, and Comeback sauce.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Item pic

 

Woody's Roadside

1121a Cowan Road, Gulfport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mahi Tacos$12.99
Blackened or grilled Mahi on flour tortillas with thinly sliced cabbage, pico de gallo and creamy lime dressing. Choice of side item.
Mahi Fish Sandwich$12.99
Blackened seasoned Mahi topped with cucumber wasabi sauce. Lettuce, tomato and red onion. Choice of side.
More about Woody's Roadside

